Man with gun-carry permit shoots suspected robber in north Houston

A man walking to his vehicle was met by a stranger pointing a shotgun at him. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With a shotgun pointed at him, a man walking to his vehicle in north Houston responded with his own gun and shot a perpetrator, authorities said.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. Sunday outside of Matamoros Ballroom on Jenson Drive.

According to police, a man was walking to his car when he spotted a stranger pointing a sawed-off shotgun at him.

The car owner told police that he pulled out his pistol and opened fire on the stranger.

Police say robbery was a possible motive.

The shotgun holder was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the driver holds a government issued permit to carry a firearm and will not be charged.
