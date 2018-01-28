With a shotgun pointed at him, a man walking to his vehicle in north Houston responded with his own gun and shot a perpetrator, authorities said.The incident happened about 2 a.m. Sunday outside of Matamoros Ballroom on Jenson Drive.According to police, a man was walking to his car when he spotted a stranger pointing a sawed-off shotgun at him.The car owner told police that he pulled out his pistol and opened fire on the stranger.Police say robbery was a possible motive.The shotgun holder was transported to the hospital in stable condition.According to police, the driver holds a government issued permit to carry a firearm and will not be charged.