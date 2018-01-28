Witness detains alleged drunk driver after hit-and-run crash kills 1 in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

A 20-year-old suspected drunk driver is in jail after attempting to flee from a deadly crash. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A witness detained a 20-year-old suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash left another motorist fatally injured at an intersection in Pasadena, authorities say.



The two vehicle collision took place just before 2 a.m. on Allen Genoa.

Investigators say a 60-year-old man, driving a Mitsubishi Mirage was making a turn on West Southmore when the suspected drunk driver smashed into him.

Police were told by witnesses that once the suspected drunk driver crashed into the Mitsubishi he grabbed his identification from the vehicle and tried to run northbound of Allen Genoa.

EMBED More News Videos

A 20-year-old is behind bars after attempting to flee from a deadly crash.



According to investigators, a witness who saw the crash chased down the alleged drunk driver and held him on the ground until officers arrived.

Police say the DUI suspect was going 80 to 90MPH in a 30MPH speed zone.

The 20-year-old Hispanic driver is being charged with failure to stop and render aid and DWI.

Police are investigating the scene to determine if the suspect ran a red light.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentcar crashdrunk drivingdrunk driving deathdui crashDUIunderage drinkingPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video