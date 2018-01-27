ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned Saturday as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, the chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts. Wynn has denied the allegations. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist, the newspaper reported.

Wynn was chosen by Trump to lead the RNC's fundraising effort, and he contributed more than $600,000 to GOP causes last year, according to the Federal Election Commission.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Trump had signed off on the decision for Wynn to resign. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to share private discussions.

Since 2013, Wynn has contributed nearly $2.4 million to GOP candidates and party organizations around the country, including 2017 special election winners as well as dozens of state Republican Party committees.

The allegations against Wynn have come during a wave of sexual misconduct claims against prominent media, entertainment and political figures that gained momentum last fall after the emergence of detailed allegations of rape and harassment involving movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

During the fall, RNC officials, including McDaniel, noted that Weinstein had been a top donor for Democrats, including 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

In early October, McDaniel tweeted that if the Democratic National Committee "truly stands up for women like they say they do, then returning Weinstein's dirty money should be a no-brainer."

The RNC has not yet said whether it will return any money donated by Wynn.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual assaultsex offenserepublican national committeeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos