Thousands show up to support Susan G Komen Race for the Cure in downtown

Despite the rain, thousands filled the streets of downtown Houston to support the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Despite the rain and wet roads, thousands still showed up to support the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure in downtown Saturday morning.

The 27th annual Susan G. Komen Houston Race for the Cure is raising necessary funds to reach its goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.

Komen Houston has invested over $50 million to more than 65 local organizations to provide services throughout Houston to underinsured and uninsured men and women who receive life-saving breast cancer screenings, treatment, transportation, and other necessary supportive services.

