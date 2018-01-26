BUSINESS

Woman sues Walmart for racial discrimination over beauty products in case

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart claiming race discrimination for having to be escorted to a register to buy African-American beauty products that were locked in a case. (KABC)

By
PERRIS, California --
A woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart claiming race discrimination for having to be escorted to a register to buy African-American beauty products that were locked in a case.

Essie Grundy, who was joined by her husband, daughter and attorney Gloria Allred, talked about the suit during a press conference Friday.

She shot cellphone video of the incident, describing what she found at the Walmart.

"When I walked down the aisle and saw that Walmart had placed all of the African-American hair and skin products under lock-and-key, I had to pause," she said. "I felt that I was being treated as a person who might be a thief, even though I have no criminal history."

Grundy said what was concerning was being escorted to the register.

"I never want my children, or anyone else's children, to experience what I did at Walmart that day," she said.

Allred said this type of policy is not a case at all Walmart stores, but it is at some.

"We think that it perpetuates a racial stereotype that African-American customers should be suspected of being thieves and criminals," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Walmart, and representatives said the company does not tolerate discrimination.

"...We're sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis using data supporting the need for the heightened measures. While we've yet to review a complaint, we take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court," the statement said, in part.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswalmartlawsuitAfrican Americansracismbeauty productsshoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
More Business
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video