Ninja turtle, meet the artist: Michelangelo spotted at the Met

Michelangelo the Ninja Turtle checks out namesake artist's exhibit in NYC

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) --
Michelangelo showed up for a popular exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Not Michelangelo the artist, but Michelangelo the ninja turtle.

The Met shared pictures of the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle stopping by for a visit, enjoying some of his namesake's greatest works.

The exhibit "Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer" has been wildly popular for the museum.

The pictures were part of a stunt to remind people to visit the exhibition before it closes next month.

