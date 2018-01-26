Ninja turtle, meet the artist: Michelangelo spotted at the Met

This morning we welcomed Michelangelo, one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@TMNT) at The Met. Our celebrity guest came to see the work of an artist who happens to share his name. https://t.co/jUPJhto7Xr #MetMichelangelo pic.twitter.com/YS7T5xZv9a — The Met (@metmuseum) January 25, 2018

Michelangelo showed up for a popular exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.Not Michelangelo the artist, but Michelangelo the ninja turtle.The Met shared pictures of the famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle stopping by for a visit, enjoying some of his namesake's greatest works.The exhibit "Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer" has been wildly popular for the museum.The pictures were part of a stunt to remind people to visit the exhibition before it closes next month.