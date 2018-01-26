Texas auction set for country star Merle Haggard's tour bus

A San Antonio-area auction house will give fans of Merle Haggard a chance to hit the road in the country great's touring vehicle.Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels is offering the tour bus used by Haggard, who died in 2016 in California. The auction is Feb. 10.The Austin American-Statesman reports the 2008 Motor Coach Industries bus features a Santa Fe Super Chief insignia, a master bedroom, four bunks, a lounge area and a vintage train horn.Haggard's hits included "Okie From Muskogee" and "Sing Me Back Home." He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994, the same year he won a Grammy for best male country vocal performance in "That's the Way Love Goes."Haggard died on April 6, 2016 - his 79th birthday.