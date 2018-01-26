HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As part of his million-dollar pledge to charities, Colin Kaepernick has partnered with rapper T.I. to donate $20,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Kaepernick and T.I. will donate $10,000, respectively, to Trae Tha Truth's Angel by Nature organization.
"As @troubleman31 said, brother @traeabn has been "boots on the ground" for Angel by Nature/Relief Gang in Houston since Harvey," Kaepernick posted.
As @troubleman31 said, brother @traeabn has been “boots on the ground” for Angel by Nature/Relief Gang in Houston since Harvey. Thank you Trae & all the unsung heroes behind Angel by Nature/Relief Gang for the work you do & for being a part of my #10for10 #MillionDollarPledge pic.twitter.com/qA8crNRcFS— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 24, 2018
"Special salute to Colin Kaepernick and my brother T.I.," Trae Tha Truth said on Twitter. "I salute them for numerous reasons. First and foremost they just hit me with another blessing. They both pledged $10,000 apiece."
Days after Hurricane Harvey, Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers made it their goal to give back to those in need.
Day 6 of my #10for10! Thank you @troubleman31 for choosing @traeabn's organization Angel by Nature to be part of the #MillionDollarPledge! I donated $10k & you matched it with your own $10k! THANK YOU! See where the funds go on https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq! $960k donated, $40k to go! pic.twitter.com/ou5njLtGiy— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 24, 2018
The duo, also known as "Relief Gang," renovated a home for 98-year-old Naomi Williams -- free of charge.