Colin Kaepernick, rapper T.I. donate $20K to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Colin Kaepernick and rapper T.I. donate $20,000 to Harvey relief efforts. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As part of his million-dollar pledge to charities, Colin Kaepernick has partnered with rapper T.I. to donate $20,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Kaepernick and T.I. will donate $10,000, respectively, to Trae Tha Truth's Angel by Nature organization.

"As @troubleman31 said, brother @traeabn has been "boots on the ground" for Angel by Nature/Relief Gang in Houston since Harvey," Kaepernick posted.



"Special salute to Colin Kaepernick and my brother T.I.," Trae Tha Truth said on Twitter. "I salute them for numerous reasons. First and foremost they just hit me with another blessing. They both pledged $10,000 apiece."

Days after Hurricane Harvey, Trae Tha Truth and DJ Mr. Rogers made it their goal to give back to those in need.


The duo, also known as "Relief Gang," renovated a home for 98-year-old Naomi Williams -- free of charge.

Trae tha Truth and "Relief Gang" helping residents rebuild after Harvey.


