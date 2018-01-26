280,000 infant rattles recalled due to choking hazard

VTech Toys is recalling about 280,000 Shake and Sing Elephant rattles due to a choking hazard.The recall applies to toys with model number 80-184800. The company says that the ears on the elephant rattle can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.The company has received five reports of the ears breaking off of the rattle, but no reported injuries.The rattles were sold at Walmart, Kmart, Meijer, Mills Fleet Farm, Seventh Avenue, and online at Amazon.com and zulily.com from November 2015 to November 2017 for about $8.The company is offering a full refund or a replacement for the product.