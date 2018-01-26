BUSINESS

Trophy Barber Shop in Baytown offers the haircut experience of a lifetime

If you're ever in Baytown stop by the Trophy Barber Shop for a haircut experience you won't forget. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
If you've ever needed a haircut in Baytown, chances are you've been to the Trophy Barber Shop.

The shop is located in Baytown's historic district on Texas Avenue. Trophy's has been called the most unusual barber shop in the world.

"When you walk into our barbershop it's like no other," said owner Chris Roux. "What you see is the hunting life of one man, Jimmy Carpenter."

For Carpenter, the original owner of the barbershop, hair was his profession, but hunting was his passion.

Longtime customers say Carpenter began to bring his animals to work and displayed them throughout the shop after his wife wouldn't let him keep them at their home.

"In the 60s, Jimmy would give every kid who came in for a haircut a pair of antlers to go home with," Roux said. "They were always so excited."

Over the years, the shop has changed owners but the one-of-a-kind interior and the generations of loyal customers stays the same.

"When you walk in here you're going to be treated like a person, not a number," Roux said. "You're still going to get the best haircut possible and even take your picture with a bear."

Trophy's Barber Shop has been an icon in Baytown since 1962.
