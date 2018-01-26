SOCIETY

Siren going off Friday morning in La Porte raises questions for residents

Emergency siren goes off in La Porte area (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
The La Porte Office of Emergency Management is looking into what caused a siren to malfunction and go off early Friday morning.

The OEM first tweeted about the siren shortly before 5 a.m. saying it was working to figure out the source.

Viewers called and wrote in to ABC13 saying no one in the area seemed to know where the alarm was coming from.

A couple hours later, the OEM tweeted again saying that it appeared the problem was a malfunctioning siren on a water tower at Farrington Boulevard and that they planned to send crews to disconnect it.

The OEM released an update around 11 a.m. saying, "The City's contractor has assured us they will send a technician to the site today. They hope to have an understanding of why the siren malfunctioned by the end of the day. The City will continue to work with them until the issue has been identified and resolved, and will update our social media once we know what caused the problem."
