Police: Suspect stealing wheels and tires crashes after leading officers on chase in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A high-speed chase ended in a dramatic crash in northwest Harris County Friday morning.

The Houston Police Department tried to pull over a truck, but the driver refused to stop leading police on a short pursuit down Highway 290.

The suspect eventually lost control and crashed his truck at Huffmeister and FM 529.

Police say the driver crawled out of a broken window and tried to run, but officers were able to stop and arrest him.

Investigators say it appears the man was in a stolen truck stealing wheels and tires off other vehicles.

Police found a set of wheels and tires to a Jeep inside of the suspect's vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
