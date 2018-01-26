A high-speed chase ended in a dramatic crash in northwest Harris County Friday morning.The Houston Police Department tried to pull over a truck, but the driver refused to stop leading police on a short pursuit down Highway 290.The suspect eventually lost control and crashed his truck at Huffmeister and FM 529.Police say the driver crawled out of a broken window and tried to run, but officers were able to stop and arrest him.Investigators say it appears the man was in a stolen truck stealing wheels and tires off other vehicles.Police found a set of wheels and tires to a Jeep inside of the suspect's vehicle.The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.