Monster Jam returns to NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The world-class four-wheel drivers will return to NRG Stadium this weekend for Monster Jam.

Monster Jam will feature vehicles such as ATVs, Speedsters, Team Hot Wheels, El Toro Loco FS1 Cleatus, Time Flys and many others.

The event will start with a pre-show Pit Party, which will give fans the opportunity to meet the drivers and get autographs or pictures. The Pit Parties will require a separate admission ticket, along with a ticket for the Monster Jam show.

Monster Jam is on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and tickets start at $10. If you want to meet the drivers for autographs and pictures the Pit Party begins at 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $50.
