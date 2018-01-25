12-year-old Florida boy dies from flu, his family says

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida --A 12-year-old boy in West Palm Beach has died from the flu, his family said.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a medical call just after noon Tuesday and found the boy dead.
Mike Medwin, the boy's stepfather, identified him as Dylan Christopher Winnik on a GoFundMe page.
Friends and family members are using the website to collect donations to help pay for Dylan's funeral expenses.
"There is nothing that can ever explain the loss of a beautiful child at such an early age," Medwin said. "Dylan was highly intelligent, surprisingly funny, and always full of life busy with his two brothers."
Florida is among the 26 states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity.
RELATED: How to protect yourself from the flu
RELATED: Proper hand-washing key in preventing spread of flu germs