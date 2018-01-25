Residents on the lookout for child predator near schools

A man is accused of exposing himself to several girls and women near Klein Collins High School in Spring."I think it's a disgrace, all these people, these businesses around here should have their cameras up and ready. They should be rolling and when they do catch him, the need to put him underneath the jail," Donna Malachi said.Several incidents have been reported near Klein Collins High School and Schindewolf Intermediate School."I think it's disgusting myself. If they find him they need to put him in jail or take him to a hospital," Sandra Smart said. "There could be something mentally wrong with him that he's doing it. I don't know."The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was seen driving a black Acura.