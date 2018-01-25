KIDNAPPING

TIMELINE: Far-reaching kidnapping ends in victim's killing

Kidnapping timeline

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A kidnapping case that reached ends of the Houston area unraveled Thursday, ending in the victim's killing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Conroe and Houston police departments and the FBI, were on the trail of a man's kidnapping in Conroe.

Late in the morning, FBI agents who were assisting the case raided a home in northeast Houston where one of the suspects and the victim were holed up.

In the end, as the FBI closed in, the person identified as the victim died after bullets rang out.

RELATED: Kidnapping victim killed when FBI agent opens fire during raid in NE Houston

ABC13's Miya Shay reports from a northeast Houston neighborhood where a far-reaching kidnapping case ended with the victim's death.

