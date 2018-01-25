TIMELINE: Far-reaching kidnapping ends in victim's killing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2989251" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Miya Shay reports from a northeast Houston neighborhood where a far-reaching kidnapping case ended with the victim's death.

A kidnapping case that reached ends of the Houston area unraveled Thursday, ending in the victim's killing.Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Conroe and Houston police departments and the FBI, were on the trail of a man's kidnapping in Conroe.Late in the morning, FBI agents who were assisting the case raided a home in northeast Houston where one of the suspects and the victim were holed up.In the end, as the FBI closed in, the person identified as the victim died after bullets rang out.Watch the video above for a timeline of the case.