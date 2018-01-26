SOCIETY

New funds to help small businesses after Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

New funds to help small businesses after Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As Hurricane Harvey's waters were rising, Yolanda Henry watched her 15-year catering business in Stafford get swallowed up.

She described it as, "devastating, heartbreaking."

Nuksys is a special name to her.

"The name is actually my grandmother's nickname. I'm from Louisiana and everyone in Louisiana has a nickname," said Henry.

She lost her commercial vehicles, production space and equipment.

"I know there are a lot of clients who rely on us and are good to us so I really wanted to find an out to continue my business," she added.

She applied for a loan through a new program built on a partnership between a corporation, Goldman Sachs, LiftFund, a non-profit and Rebuild Texas Fund, a charity program founded with the help of Michael and Susan Dell's Foundation. Together it will offer $7 million for small businesses affected by Harvey. The program gives business owners an opportunity for zero percent interest for up to 48 months.

Governor Greg Abbott says getting small businesses like Yolonda's back up and running are a big part of restoring integrity to the area.

"When we rebuild these small businesses they in turn create jobs. They put money not just in the pocket of the business owners but also money into the pockets of the employees who then spend that money in other places across the area," said Governor Abbott.

While it's been a long road to recovery, the fresh start has allowed Nuksys a second, bigger space. She's also grown her company by adding a training institute and corporate space three minutes from downtown.

"This home is definitely an example of a silver lining," said Henry.

Small business owners in the Texas Gulf Coast who need assistance can visit Lift Fund's website to learn more about the Texas Small Business Rebuild Initiative and apply for a loan. Impacted business owners can call LiftFund at (888) 215-2373 or inquire by email at harveyrelief@liftfund.com.

Related Topics:
societyhurricane harveybusinesssmall businessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video