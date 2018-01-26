New funds to help small businesses after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As Hurricane Harvey's waters were rising, Yolanda Henry watched her 15-year catering business in Stafford get swallowed up.
She described it as, "devastating, heartbreaking."
Nuksys is a special name to her.
"The name is actually my grandmother's nickname. I'm from Louisiana and everyone in Louisiana has a nickname," said Henry.
She lost her commercial vehicles, production space and equipment.
"I know there are a lot of clients who rely on us and are good to us so I really wanted to find an out to continue my business," she added.
She applied for a loan through a new program built on a partnership between a corporation, Goldman Sachs, LiftFund, a non-profit and Rebuild Texas Fund, a charity program founded with the help of Michael and Susan Dell's Foundation. Together it will offer $7 million for small businesses affected by Harvey. The program gives business owners an opportunity for zero percent interest for up to 48 months.
Governor Greg Abbott says getting small businesses like Yolonda's back up and running are a big part of restoring integrity to the area.
"When we rebuild these small businesses they in turn create jobs. They put money not just in the pocket of the business owners but also money into the pockets of the employees who then spend that money in other places across the area," said Governor Abbott.
While it's been a long road to recovery, the fresh start has allowed Nuksys a second, bigger space. She's also grown her company by adding a training institute and corporate space three minutes from downtown.
"This home is definitely an example of a silver lining," said Henry.
Small business owners in the Texas Gulf Coast who need assistance can visit Lift Fund's website to learn more about the Texas Small Business Rebuild Initiative and apply for a loan. Impacted business owners can call LiftFund at (888) 215-2373 or inquire by email at harveyrelief@liftfund.com.