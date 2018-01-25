A Jefferson County inmate was caught red-handed, sneaking items back into the facility -- from bottles of brandy, whisky, tobacco and home-cooked food.According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Joshua Hansen was caught escaping from the facility, entering private property and picking up a duffel bag.Deputies believe the bag was dropped off by a person driving an unknown vehicle.Inside the bag, deputies discovered three bottles of brandy, a bottle of whisky, bags of Bugler tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and a large amount of home-cooked food.Hansen was arrested and charged with escape and possession of marijuana.