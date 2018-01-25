Brandy, whisky and home-cooked food: Inmate caught trying to sneak items back into facility

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate escapes federal prisoner only to sneak back with spread of food (KTRK)

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --
A Jefferson County inmate was caught red-handed, sneaking items back into the facility -- from bottles of brandy, whisky, tobacco and home-cooked food.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Joshua Hansen was caught escaping from the facility, entering private property and picking up a duffel bag.

Deputies believe the bag was dropped off by a person driving an unknown vehicle.

Inside the bag, deputies discovered three bottles of brandy, a bottle of whisky, bags of Bugler tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit and a large amount of home-cooked food.

Hansen was arrested and charged with escape and possession of marijuana.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisoneralcoholdrugstexas newsBeaumont
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video