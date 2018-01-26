New technology creates safe spaces for senior citizens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When our parents start to age, the discussion of where they should live comes into play.
Well, an AARP study says that 90 percent of senior citizens want to stay in their homes as long as possible. So, how do we accommodate our parents' wishes while still having peace of mind when it comes to their safety? Whether our parents are losing their vision, hearing, mobility, or sadly, even their minds, there is technology on the market right now that helps them keep their independence.
Lisa Cini creates safe and beautiful spaces for senior citizens on a regular basis.
"I was in healthcare design and then went into senior living design because I had a very strong desire to help people in the last years of their life to live their best life," explained Cini.
When she realized most aging adults wanted to live at home, she knew she had to find and test products that would accommodate them. Cini created the business, Best Living Tech, and something as simple as using this special phone can be transformative.
"All it has on it is a photograph of the person, and you just hit the button," she explained.
For hearing loss, hearing aids can cost around $4,000, but the IQ New Hear Earbuds are an affordable alternative.
"You can spend $400, so you can go out to dinner with your loved ones and actually have a conversation. You can connect them to the TV and hear the TV without the TV blasting everyone out in the rest of the house," said Cini.
She also recommended a special touch nightlight, especially useful to avoid falls during restroom trips in the middle of the night.
"You set it on your nightstand, it has a non-skid surface, it has an amber led light to it, you have three different degrees of light, and it's a nightlight that won't keep you awake," said Cini.
If you're worried about a parent leaving a stove or oven on, Cini recommends Fire Avert.
"You plug this into the back of an appliance, and it will automatically shut it off if there's an issue," she added.
"Now, you can get an FDA-approved EKG. You used to have to go to the hospital," said Cini.
This device allows your family to test their heart at home and it will tell them if they need to go to a doctor.
Finally, consider a companion cat or dog for your family members.
"There's a lot of research around companion devices not only for children but for seniors that we need to touch and integrate, and we can't always do that," explained Cini.
Finally, Cini says we can't wait until crisis happens. We need to be proactive when it comes to our parents' well-being.
