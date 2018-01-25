Texas veteran carjacked, dragged by car

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas --
Surveillance video captured the carjacking of a 69-year old Navy veteran who struggled with the suspect who eventually stole his truck.

Allan Huddleston says as soon as he got out of his truck at a Shell station in Richland Hills, a man approached him and took his wallet. Huddleston told KTVT, "He got in the truck immediately and tried to drive off. When he tried to drive off, I've got the keys. I reach into my truck and I put him in a headlock and I drag him out of my truck."

The fight continued on the ground until the thief overpowered Huddleston, taking the keys. Huddleston was still trying to stop the thief as he drove off. The Vietnam veteran was dragged about 20 feet and left with bruises and a broken bone.

The suspect made off with $360 in cash Huddleston was going to use to pay bills, as well his ID's and social security card.

The truck was found abandoned in Fort Worth and returned vet.

Police say the suspect asked several people for money or cigarettes before the attack.
