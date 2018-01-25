COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Mattress Mack' of the West Coast lends furniture to mudslide victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Business owner offers to donate furniture to mudslide victims. (KTRK)

GOLETA, California (KTRK) --
Victims of the Montecito, California mudslides are getting some much-needed help thanks to a "Mattress Mack of the West Coast."

Melissa Pierson opened her furniture warehouse to those impacted by the mudslides.

She's lending out all of her beds, couches, desks and more to those who lost everything.

"For the whole entire community in Santa Barbara and Montecito, this has been a devastating situation," said Pierson.

Many of the victims have been forced to move into empty apartments or rental homes, and they don't have the cash to furnish them.

Pierson wants to do everything she can to help families feel a sense of normalcy again.

"I have probably enough furniture right now in my warehouse to set up eight homes complete," said Pierson.

She's hoping people will reach out to her and take her up on her offer.

"I think that the emotional impact that we've all shared and experienced from this will create a stronger bond in the future," said Pierson.

She said she'd be happy to see her warehouse completely empty.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsmudslidefurnituredonationsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Kingwood HS reopens after Hurricane Harvey flooding
Friends of Down Syndrome presents Cinderella Ball
5th annual Celebr8tion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery
St. Patrick's Day weekend is sure to be huge fun in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video