Victims of the Montecito, California mudslides are getting some much-needed help thanks to a "Mattress Mack of the West Coast."Melissa Pierson opened her furniture warehouse to those impacted by the mudslides.She's lending out all of her beds, couches, desks and more to those who lost everything."For the whole entire community in Santa Barbara and Montecito, this has been a devastating situation," said Pierson.Many of the victims have been forced to move into empty apartments or rental homes, and they don't have the cash to furnish them.Pierson wants to do everything she can to help families feel a sense of normalcy again."I have probably enough furniture right now in my warehouse to set up eight homes complete," said Pierson.She's hoping people will reach out to her and take her up on her offer."I think that the emotional impact that we've all shared and experienced from this will create a stronger bond in the future," said Pierson.She said she'd be happy to see her warehouse completely empty.