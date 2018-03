The Washburn Tunnel is back open after a crash that killed a man and injured a 14-year-old boy Wednesday night.Deputies say the 29-year-old man was speeding on the Pasadena side of the tunnel just before 10 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck and hit the median.The truck rolled at least three times, ejecting the man from the vehicle. He died at the scene.The teenager was taken to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.