Dash cam video shows shootout in the middle of crowded intersection

Florida police are searching for a man who opened fire on a car in the middle of the day starting a shootout. (KTRK)

PENSACOLA, Florida (KTRK) --
Florida deputies are searching for a man responsible for a shootout in the middle of a busy intersection.

Another driver's dash cam video shows the man squeeze a silver Lexus between the middle and right turning lane and begin firing on a gold Toyota.

A man jumped out of that car and hid behind a stopped pickup truck before returning fire.

The two men exchanged a dozen shots.

The unbelievable shooting happened Monday in the middle of the day.

The man in the gold Toyota was arrested.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the Lexus.

Incredibly, no one was hurt.

Police say they believe the shooting was drug related.
