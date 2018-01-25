High-speed chase ends in violent crash with innocent driver

A police chase on Phoenix freeways ended when the SUV smashed into another vehicle. (KABC)

TEMPE, Arizona --
A high-speed police chase spanned some 60 miles on freeways in the Phoenix area on Wednesday before the suspect's SUV drove through an intersection and slammed head-on into an innocent driver's vehicle.

Mitchell Timothy Taebel, 31, climbed out of the overturned SUV, waved his arms and yelled at bystanders, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Suffering from minor injuries, he was arrested at gunpoint by state troopers.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, was transported to a hospital, officials said. She is expected to survive.

Taebel, who has a California driver's license, has an extensive criminal record in several states, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
