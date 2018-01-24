15-year-old boy killed in broad daylight at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have no motive in the deadly shooting of a teen in west Houston.

Investigators said when the gunshots rang out this afternoon at the Victoria Villa apartments on Glenmont near Renwick, there were several witnesses standing in the parking lot.

When the smoke cleared, a 15-year-old Hispanic male was found dead, gunned down in broad daylight.

According to Houston police, two men were seen running from the complex.

The suspects are still on the run tonight. Police have not given us a description of those men or the name of the victim.

Officers are looking into whether gang violence is to blame in the teen's death.
