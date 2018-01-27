Here's a way you can help Harvey heroes Cajun Navy

As has been the case with other disasters before, the Cajun Navy uses its own resources to help those who need saving.
When it came to the topic of helping the group that helps the helpless, the outfit had this to tweet:
Many have reached out offering to help or asking what we need.. so we put together an Amazon wish list. #CajunNavy #Cajunnavyrelief #Amazon https://t.co/BVqWSTUoaa— CajunNavyRelief (@CajunNavyRelief) January 24, 2018
Included in the group's Amazon Wishlist: tourniquets, cell phone battery charging units, emergency radios, air horns, a megaphone, glow sticks, and life vests.
You can purchase items from the wishlist here.
On the Sunday that Harvey waterlogged the Houston area, a caravan of Cajun Navy members drove into the flooded neighborhoods to pull people out of the water.
The group that began in the midst of Hurricane Katrina more than 10 years ago has grown to thousands of members strong.
You can also make donations to the nonprofit group through its website.
