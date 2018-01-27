ROAD TO RECOVERY

Here's a way you can help Harvey heroes Cajun Navy

ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to members of the Cajun Navy as the respond to numerous calls for help amid the flooding caused by Harvey.

Some of the enduring images of the flood disaster of Harvey in Houston included the brave members of the Cajun Navy reaching stranded members of our community.

As has been the case with other disasters before, the Cajun Navy uses its own resources to help those who need saving.

When it came to the topic of helping the group that helps the helpless, the outfit had this to tweet:



Included in the group's Amazon Wishlist: tourniquets, cell phone battery charging units, emergency radios, air horns, a megaphone, glow sticks, and life vests.

You can purchase items from the wishlist here.

On the Sunday that Harvey waterlogged the Houston area, a caravan of Cajun Navy members drove into the flooded neighborhoods to pull people out of the water.
RELATED: Cajun Navy answers call in Harvey flood zone

The group that began in the midst of Hurricane Katrina more than 10 years ago has grown to thousands of members strong.

You can also make donations to the nonprofit group through its website.

RELATED: Cajun Navy still in Texas helping coordinate relief work two weeks after Harvey

Cajun Navy is still helping out its neighbors to the west after Harvey.

