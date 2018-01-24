Boy with diabetes bikes through Houston during cross-country trip

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A boy battling type-1 diabetes is taking his steady cross-country trip to raise awareness into the Houston area.
In 2017, 11-year-old Noah completed a 3,831-mile hike from Key West, Florida to Blaine, Washington in an effort to raise money for research in curing type-1 diabetes.
He garnered a place in the record books, becoming the youngest person to cross America on foot.
On Wednesday, Noah and his father continued their trip back home to Georgia this time on bicycle through Cypress, the north end of Houston, and the town of Liberty, Texas. This is day 38 for Noah on his return trip from the west coast.
You can check out Noah's progress and make a donation at the Noah's March Foundation website.