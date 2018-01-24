'I took my 4-year-old nephew's word for it:' Babysitting mishap leaves toddler roaming alone

It was a brisk 50 degrees Monday morning, when a neighbor found a 2-year-old wandering outside in nothing but a t-shirt and socks. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
It was a brisk 50 degrees Monday morning when a neighbor found a 2-year-old wandering outside in nothing but t-shirt and socks.

She called the police, who took this picture.


That's how father Reggie Price found out, on the news.

"She was hurt, I was pissed, I was ready to hurt the dude," Price said.

Price and his wife are furious at their babysitter, the child's own uncle. Jonte McCalister is taking full blame.

He knew something was off when his nephew disappeared while he was using the bathroom. He asked the child's older sibling what happened who said the child left with their mother.

"Where I'm stupid is I didn't call the police, I didn't have my sister's number, I took my 4-year-old nephew's word for it," McCalister said.

McCalister says he circled the house but 2-year-old Zion was nowhere to be found. He called his brother, but his phone was off because he works as a forklift driver.

When the father got the alert it was already around 3 o'clock. The family spent the afternoon talking to Child Protective Services, promising to find a better babysitter.

Price says McCalisiter has been relieved of his duties and his thoughts on parenting have also changed.

He's thankful this close call ended as just a spectacle on TV.

Child Protective Services spoke to the family for several hours.
