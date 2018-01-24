AUTOMOTIVE

From Star Wars to a World Series MVP: Here's what's on deck at the Houston Auto Show

More than 800 vehicles will be on display at the Houston Auto Show. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Auto Show is back again and this time, with some World Series flair.

Newlywed and Houston Astros MVP George Springer will sign autographs for 250 lucky fans who attend the show on Friday, Jan. 26.

The auto show says those people will receive a voucher through a random selection process, but so far, organizers have not said how that will happen.

If you head to the show, look out for the Texas debut of the next generation Nissan Leaf along with concept vehicles inspired by the latest Star Wars film "The Last Jedi."

That includes a truck with laser guns in the front, blacked out windows and a mega-caliber cannon in the back.

The rides and drives, where guests can test drive vehicles from a number of brands including BMW, Ford and Ram, will be back this year.

Jaguar will also have test drives of its new E-PACE SUV and its F-TYPE sports car.

More than 700 automobiles will be on display.

The Houston Auto Show opens Jan. 24 and runs through Jan. 28.

Tickets are $5 for children between the ages of 6-12 and $12 for those 13 and up.

Children under 6 get in free.



