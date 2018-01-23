Officials identify skeletal remains found in walls of Heights home as missing woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Forensics scientists say the skeletal remains of Mary Cerruti have been identfied.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Skeletal remains found inside the walls of a Heights home last year have finally been identified.

Officials in Harris County say the remains are that of Mary Cerruti, 61, a woman reported missing in 2015.

The skeletal remains were found last March by the new owner of the 1930's cottage on Allston Street, where Cerruti lived.

The father of one of the new renters told Eyewitness News they were moving boxes into the attic when they noticed the remains in a gap between some plywood.

Forensic scientists were considering circumstantial evidence to officially identity the remains after DNA samples sent to a north Texas lab came back as inconclusive.

Authorities trying methods other than DNA to identify remains found in the Heights
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities trying methods other than DNA to identify remains found in the Heights.



The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA from a few of Cerruti's cousins, but those results were unable to confirm the identity of the body.

Parents, children and siblings are better for DNA comparisons, but Mary had no living close relatives.

Investigators said the skeletal remains were in a badly decomposed state, with only glasses and shoes intact.

The medical examiner said the bones likely belonged to a white female who was over the age of 40 years old, leading investigators to believe these were Cerruti's remains.

How Cerruti's body made it into the attic is still a mystery.

Skeletal remains found in previous home of missing person
EMBED More News Videos

New details about a woman missing from the home where remains were found.


Related Topics:
investigationbody foundhuman remains foundHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video