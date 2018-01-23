COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --Nicholas Starkel, a freshman quarterback for Texas A&M, had a request for his more than 12,000 Twitter followers over the weekend, and it involved a waitress named Lindsey.
Starkel posed this to his followers:
I need some help Aggieland! If anyone knows a girl named Lindsey that works at Hullabaloo Diner, DM me. Hope this works😂— Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) January 21, 2018
The original tweet, made on Saturday evening, drew a little over 300 retweets and 72 replies, including one from Heisman Trophy winner and former Aggie Johnny Manziel. The new Canadian Football League pro appeared to imply that Starkel's request may have been more than just trying to compliment the waitress for good service.
I guess you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take 🤷🏻♂️— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 22, 2018
Nevertheless, the sleuthing didn't take too long when after two hours someone identified the "Lindsey that works at Hullabaloo Diner" as Lindsey Riney, who the New York Post identified as a fellow A&M freshman to Starkel.
the one and only @linds_riney pic.twitter.com/wIzmNwqlkc— tay (@_Taylor_Carolyn) January 21, 2018
Starkel hasn't expressed through social media his intentions with Riney, but Barstool Sports has already screencapped the latter's following of the former's accounts.