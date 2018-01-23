SOCIETY

Texas A&M QB turns to his 12K Twitter followers to find one waitress

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas A&M QB turns to his 12K Twitter followers to find one waitress (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Nicholas Starkel, a freshman quarterback for Texas A&M, had a request for his more than 12,000 Twitter followers over the weekend, and it involved a waitress named Lindsey.

Starkel posed this to his followers:


The original tweet, made on Saturday evening, drew a little over 300 retweets and 72 replies, including one from Heisman Trophy winner and former Aggie Johnny Manziel. The new Canadian Football League pro appeared to imply that Starkel's request may have been more than just trying to compliment the waitress for good service.


Nevertheless, the sleuthing didn't take too long when after two hours someone identified the "Lindsey that works at Hullabaloo Diner" as Lindsey Riney, who the New York Post identified as a fellow A&M freshman to Starkel.



Starkel hasn't expressed through social media his intentions with Riney, but Barstool Sports has already screencapped the latter's following of the former's accounts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysportstwittertexas a&m universitysocial mediaCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video