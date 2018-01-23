HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A father and his two toddlers have been released from the hospital after surviving a house fire that killed two other relatives.
The family members were asleep when their Spring home caught on fire Jan. 20.
Lisa Bristow Liles, 37, and 5-year-old Audrey Liles both died in the fire. Zane Liles, 43, 3-year-old Kyle Liles, and 2-year old Dylan Liles, survived.
"I keep thinking one day my sister is just going to text me and I'm going to hear from her," said Lisa's older sister, Jennifer Bristow.
Bristow said her brother in law, Zane Liles, was able to save his son Dylan.
"He doesn't know who he is anymore. He doesn't know how he's going to go on. I think he's carrying a lot of guilt because he could also hear my sister screaming," Bristow said. "He could hear her screaming 'Zane, Zane!' She was calling out for him and he couldn't get to her."
Zane was taken to the hospital with serious burns on over 40 percent of his body.
"He said he felt like one giant scab," Bristow said. "That was his description. He was in a lot of pain because he said he had no skin on his back."
Kyle was rescued by a deputy constable who broke through a back window to get him.
The deputy was in tears when we interviewed him.
"To the small child, I wish I could have saved his sister and mom," Deputy Constable David Santee said. "To the father, I wish I could have done better, saved your other child and wife."
"You tried your best," Bristow said.
Investigators are still looking into what started the fire.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.