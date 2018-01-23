BUZZWORTHY

Boy, 4, gets surprise from Harlem Globetrotters after hearing sounds for the first time

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy surprised by Harlem Globetrotter after hearing for 1st time (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Up until last week, 4-year-old Jace Lee was unable to hear sounds.

The north Texas boy recently received a cochlear implant to aid his hearing, and after receiving it, Lee was drawn to the sounds at a Dallas Mavericks basketball, mainly the rhythm of the team's drumline.

On Monday, Lee and his family were invited to the Mavericks' practice facility where he was introduced to more sounds, thanks to a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

Check out the special surprise little Jace received in the video above.

Related Topics:
societydeafviral videobuzzworthyDallas MavericksHarlem GlobetrottersDallas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Day of Happiness!
Iconic Flintstones house in N. California gets facelift
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video