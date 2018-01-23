Up until last week, 4-year-old Jace Lee was unable to hear sounds.The north Texas boy recently received a cochlear implant to aid his hearing, and after receiving it, Lee was drawn to the sounds at a Dallas Mavericks basketball, mainly the rhythm of the team's drumline.On Monday, Lee and his family were invited to the Mavericks' practice facility where he was introduced to more sounds, thanks to a member of the Harlem Globetrotters.Check out the special surprise little Jace received in the video above.