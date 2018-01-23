SOCIETY

92 year old celebrates birthday with indoor skydive

92 year old woman marks birthday with indoor skydive (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
Jeanne Wiant is flying high at 92, literally.

Wiant is celebrating her 92nd birthday with indoor skydiving in Texas.

She chose the indoor option after considering jumping out of a plane like former President George H. W. Bush has done on previous birthdays.

Wiant says maintaining an active lifestyle is the key to feeling decades younger. "You just have to stay active, enjoy life, and do as much as you can because your body's going to get old," said Wiant.

Wiant is reportedly the second-oldest person to reach the top of the chamber at iFly, Austin's in-door skydiving facility.
