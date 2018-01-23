Surveillance video shows man console gunshot victim

Surveillance video shows a man consoling a gunshot victim after he was shot in the head. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An argument between two groups leads to a car crash and one of the men being shot in the head.

Police say the two groups got into a fight outside a club off US 59.

The groups left the club and got into two vehicles. Two men were in a black Mercedes and four people got into a different car.

The two drivers followed each other down 288 and exited onto Southmore Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. Police say, at that point, the maroon car wrecked and shots were fired.

Four shell casings were found outside that maroon car, but all four people inside ran from police.

The Mercedes drove about four blocks down Southmore Boulevard and crashed into a median.
At least four shots hit the Mercedes. The driver was shot in the head. He is expected to survive.

"He was conscious and talking to the officers, then transported to the hospital," said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "There was another male in that vehicle that had a graze wound. He's here at the scene, we're interviewing him right now."

Surveillance video shows the one man consoling the victim who had been shot in the head.

No one has been arrested.

