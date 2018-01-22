Driver rams SUV into Humble property multiple times

A woman watching a movie at home was surprised when she heard multiple crashes right outside her door."It sounded like thunder and so we didn't think anything of it the first time," said the woman who wished to only be identified as Denise.She is keeping her identity hidden since the driver remains at large.After the second and third crash, it was apparent. This was no accident. A driver, who a witness identified as female, was slamming her SUV onto Denise's property.It happened Sunday in the Atascocita Woods neighborhood of Humble."It sounded intentional," she said.She said her suspicion that this was done on purpose was confirmed when she watched the surveillance video.The video shows the woman sit idling for about seven minutes before she slammed her SUV into Denise's friend's vehicle parked outside. The woman reversed, did it again and a third time.Denise's garage door was crushed. Her friend's vehicle was badly damaged too."She's a dangerous person, and we want to get her off the street," she said.The vehicle's owner rushed out to confront the woman, but she drove away.No one around recognized the vehicle or the description of the driver, according to Denise.In another strange twist, Denise has been out of the country working in Afghanistan as a military contractor for three years. She's only been home six days."I can't imagine if anybody had any issues with me, so it's kind of hard to understand the situation," she said.She's now working to get her garage door repaired, and she hopes anyone with information on who did this and why will come forward to law enforcement."I don't know what's going through her mind, but what I do know is she's dangerous," Denise said.