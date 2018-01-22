Baby at center of dramatic surveillance video found safe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1503085" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Every year, thousands of people in the Chicago area wonder where their next meal will come from.

Pasadena police say a woman will not be facing charges after she took her baby from his father's house.This has been an ever-changing story throughout the afternoon, but the good news tonight is little Adrian is safe.The child, who is just under 2 years old, was found around 9:30 p.m. tonight, according to investigators.Earlier this afternoon, a surveillance camera caught the moment his mother ran out of the house with the baby in her arms.She pushed the child into a silver car and then took off. Investigators said the woman recorded in that video is his biological mother.At first, she was named as a person of interest in Adrian's disappearance and charged with aggravated kidnapping, because police say several family members were injured while trying to stop her.On ABC13's social media accounts, we received lots of questions about why no Amber Alert was issued, and we now know why.After speaking with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, police learned she had a right to take the baby all along.The confusion stems from allegations of child neglect in 2016. In that case, a judge issued a no contact order against Adrian's mother.But when the case was "no billed," meaning no formal charges were filed, that no contact order was voided.Pasadena police said this is now a civil case, and the incident will have to be settled in a civil court between Adrian's parents and relatives.At least for now, little Adrian is safe and sound, and that is likely to bring some relief to his family tonight.