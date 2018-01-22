At Dekaney High School, Basketball is a family affair.Head coach David Peavy has two sons on the team. Senior DJ Peavy and sophomore Micah Peavy are both big reasons the Wildcats are ranked fourth in the state at 24-3 and undefeated in district play at 7-0.It's no wonder that Coach Peavy treats all of his players like his sons.The family atmosphere has the Wildcats rolling.Dekaney routed Westfield last Friday, 81-45.The Wildcats host a competitive Eisenhower High School on Tuesday.