SPORTS

Lombardi Award winner to be crowned in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Lombardi Awards set for Saturday night in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The last two Heisman Trophy winners are among the seven finalists of college football's Lombardi Award, which will be handed out in Houston this weekend.

Who will be crowned the best overall leader in college football? Watch the Lombardi Award presentation on ABC on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The annual award recognizes an NCAA Division I player, regardless of position, based on performance, leadership, character, and resiliency. The Lombardi Foundation, which gives the award, is based in Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

Meet the finalists of the 2017 Lombardi Award



Seven players - four on offense, two on defense, and a two-way standout - are the finalists for the award. They include:
  • Saquon Barkley, RB - Penn State
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick, S - Alabama
  • Shaquem Griffin, LB - Central Florida
  • Lamar Jackson, QB - Louisville
  • Joel Lanning, LB/QB - Iowa State
  • Bryce Love, RB - Stanford
  • Baker Mayfield, QB - Oklahoma

The presentation will also crown the Lombardi Coach of the Year, the Legendary Coach Award, and the Lombardi Humanitarian Award, as well as naming the newest inductee of the Lombardi Hall of Fame.

The Lombardi Award, named after legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, has been presented since 1970.

The event raises proceeds for organizations that support cancer research and treatment. Some of the recipients of donations include Texas Children's Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Harris Health Cancer Treatment Centers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportscollege footballfootballawardHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb near San Antonio believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video