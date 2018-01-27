EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2978188" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meet the finalists of the 2017 Lombardi Award

Saquon Barkley, RB - Penn State

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S - Alabama

Shaquem Griffin, LB - Central Florida

Lamar Jackson, QB - Louisville

Joel Lanning, LB/QB - Iowa State

Bryce Love, RB - Stanford

Baker Mayfield, QB - Oklahoma

The last two Heisman Trophy winners are among the seven finalists of college football's Lombardi Award, which will be handed out in Houston this weekend.The annual award recognizes an NCAA Division I player, regardless of position, based on performance, leadership, character, and resiliency. The Lombardi Foundation, which gives the award, is based in Houston.Seven players - four on offense, two on defense, and a two-way standout - are the finalists for the award. They include:The presentation will also crown the Lombardi Coach of the Year, the Legendary Coach Award, and the Lombardi Humanitarian Award, as well as naming the newest inductee of the Lombardi Hall of Fame.The Lombardi Award, named after legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, has been presented since 1970.The event raises proceeds for organizations that support cancer research and treatment. Some of the recipients of donations include Texas Children's Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Harris Health Cancer Treatment Centers.