HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The last two Heisman Trophy winners are among the seven finalists of college football's Lombardi Award, which will be handed out in Houston this weekend.
Who will be crowned the best overall leader in college football? Watch the Lombardi Award presentation on ABC on Saturday, Jan. 27.
The annual award recognizes an NCAA Division I player, regardless of position, based on performance, leadership, character, and resiliency. The Lombardi Foundation, which gives the award, is based in Houston.
Seven players - four on offense, two on defense, and a two-way standout - are the finalists for the award. They include:
- Saquon Barkley, RB - Penn State
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S - Alabama
- Shaquem Griffin, LB - Central Florida
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Louisville
- Joel Lanning, LB/QB - Iowa State
- Bryce Love, RB - Stanford
- Baker Mayfield, QB - Oklahoma
The presentation will also crown the Lombardi Coach of the Year, the Legendary Coach Award, and the Lombardi Humanitarian Award, as well as naming the newest inductee of the Lombardi Hall of Fame.
The Lombardi Award, named after legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, has been presented since 1970.
The event raises proceeds for organizations that support cancer research and treatment. Some of the recipients of donations include Texas Children's Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Harris Health Cancer Treatment Centers.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff