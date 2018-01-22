FOOD & DRINK

New Italian grocery store in the Heights delivers meats, cheese, wine and beer

EMBED </>More Videos

The Italian American Grocery Company brings the taste of Italy to the Heights (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON --
Louie Comella has been keeping a secret from his neighbors in The Heights.

For the past several months, Comella has been transforming the space next to his gelato and pizza restaurant Gelazzi into a new market that brings a little Italian flavor to Houston.

Comella opened the doors to his latest project, the Italian American Grocery Co. As the name implies, the boutique grocer offers a full range of both Italian (as in, imported from Italy), and Italian-American (as in, imported from cities like Chicago and New York) products.

Expect everything from deli meats and cheeses to dried pasta, frozen pizza, olive oil, sauces, and more. The store will also feature a number of prepared items including made-to-order sandwiches that use Italian meats, Italian cakes and cookies (including some imported from Italy), and take-away meals like lasagna and ravioli.

The Italian American Grocery Co. is located at 3605 White Oak.

To read more about this story, go to CultureMap.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodItalian foodlets eatHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video