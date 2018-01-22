Man convicted in revenge killing of teens the night before their high school graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Canales-Yanez could spend life in prison without parole after being convicted in the murder of two Maryland teens. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
A man allegedly seeking revenge over a robbery has been found guilty in the killing of two teens the night before their high school graduation.

Jose Canales-Yanez will soon learn his fate after being convicted in the murders of 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Arten Ziberov.

The teens were found shot to death in a blue Honda Civic last June, just hours before they were going to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas, WTOP-TV reports.

Investigators said Najjar was shot four times, while Ziberov was shot 10 times.

Police say Najjar was believed to have robbed Canales-Yanez's then-girlfriend in December 2016. The woman told investigators someone grabbed her iPad and dragged her about 50 feet with the car, according to a police report.

An informant later told police Najjar died in a revenge killing for that robbery, where prosecutors alleged Najjar also stole some drugs.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole for Canales-Yanez.

Three other men, identified as Roger Garcia, Edgar Garcia-Gaona, and Rony Galicia, have been charged and are awaiting trial.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
teenagersmurderdouble murderu.s. & worlddrugsWashington DCMaryland
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
Show More
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
More Video