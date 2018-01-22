WASHINGTON, D.C. --A man allegedly seeking revenge over a robbery has been found guilty in the killing of two teens the night before their high school graduation.
Jose Canales-Yanez will soon learn his fate after being convicted in the murders of 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Arten Ziberov.
The teens were found shot to death in a blue Honda Civic last June, just hours before they were going to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas, WTOP-TV reports.
Investigators said Najjar was shot four times, while Ziberov was shot 10 times.
Police say Najjar was believed to have robbed Canales-Yanez's then-girlfriend in December 2016. The woman told investigators someone grabbed her iPad and dragged her about 50 feet with the car, according to a police report.
An informant later told police Najjar died in a revenge killing for that robbery, where prosecutors alleged Najjar also stole some drugs.
Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole for Canales-Yanez.
Three other men, identified as Roger Garcia, Edgar Garcia-Gaona, and Rony Galicia, have been charged and are awaiting trial.
