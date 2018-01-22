A man allegedly seeking revenge over a robbery has been found guilty in the killing of two teens the night before their high school graduation.Jose Canales-Yanez will soon learn his fate after being convicted in the murders of 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Arten Ziberov.The teens were found shot to death in a blue Honda Civic last June, just hours before they were going to walk across the stage and accept their diplomas,Investigators said Najjar was shot four times, while Ziberov was shot 10 times.Police say Najjar was believed to have robbed Canales-Yanez's then-girlfriend in December 2016. The woman told investigators someone grabbed her iPad and dragged her about 50 feet with the car, according to a police report.An informant later told police Najjar died in a revenge killing for that robbery, where prosecutors alleged Najjar also stole some drugs.Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without parole for Canales-Yanez.Three other men, identified as Roger Garcia, Edgar Garcia-Gaona, and Rony Galicia, have been charged and are awaiting trial.