Sheriff: 2 dead in devastating wreck on Highway 249

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are dead and three injured in a devastating midday wreck on Highway 249, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened in the Cypress area on Highway 249 near Grant Road around noon. Deputies say a Honda Civic left the feeder road and struck a stopped Honda Odyssey minivan, flipping both vehicles in a violent crash.

Authorities at the scene originally said both drivers died, but deputies have now corrected that information. The victims who died at the scene were passengers, one of whom was a 19-year-old woman.

Two adults and a child were taken to area hospitals, some by Life Flight.

Two adults are listed in critical condition. An 18-month-old baby is expected to survive. No other information on the victims was immediately available.

Investigators believe speed was involved but not alcohol.
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
