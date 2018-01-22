Sheriff: 2 dead in devastating wreck on Highway 249

Two people are dead and three injured in a devastating midday wreck on Highway 249, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The accident happened in the Cypress area on Highway 249 near Grant Road around noon. Deputies say a Honda Civic left the feeder road and struck a stopped Honda Odyssey minivan, flipping both vehicles in a violent crash.Authorities at the scene originally said both drivers died, but deputies have now corrected that information. The victims who died at the scene were passengers, one of whom was a 19-year-old woman.Two adults and a child were taken to area hospitals, some by Life Flight.Two adults are listed in critical condition. An 18-month-old baby is expected to survive. No other information on the victims was immediately available.Investigators believe speed was involved but not alcohol.