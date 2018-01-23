HPD chief says Houston needs 2,000 more officers to fight crime

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wants more police on Houston's streets (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is good news and bad news from the Houston Police Department when it comes to the city's 2017 crime statistics.

Chief Art Acevedo held a news conference Monday morning to discuss levels of crime in Houston last year.

The chief said the city is on the right track in a lot of ways despite having to do more with less.

EMBED More News Videos

Murder in Houston is down, but rape and aggravated assault are both up



Acevedo was critical of Governor Greg Abbott for proposing revenue caps for cities. He says the city is operating with 2,000 fewer officers than it should.


Still, overall crime was down 2.1 percent in 2017.

EMBED More News Videos

Two people have been killed and four others injured in a car accident in northwest Harris County



The number of murders dropped by 32 compared to 2016, coming in at 269 for 2017.

Stats show at least 20 percent of the murders were known to be gang related, 16 percent involved family or domestic violence, 7.3 percent involved strangers and more than 6 percent of murders involved drugs.

Chief Acevedo said when looking at murders it is important to understand the victim's criminal history as well as the suspect's.

In the city's 269 murders, 73 percent of the victims had a criminal history.

Ten percent of the murders were committed by a suspect who was on probation, 5 percent were on parole and 5 percent of the murder suspects were out on bond.

Non-violent crime was down more than 4 percent in 2017.

Houston saw an increase of sexual assaults in 2017. These violent attacks increased by more than 12 percent, up to 1,378 rapes.

Aggravated assaults were also up by nearly 14 percent.

Chief Acevedo said in 70 percent of aggravated assault cases the victims knew their assailants.

The chief praised the department for its response time to life threatening 911 calls but said call time got slower for what he referred to as "quality of life" calls.

Acevedo apologized for not being able to respond to calls like noise complaints and burglaries faster. He went back to his call for more officers and more finances to increase the size of the force.


Eyewitness News reporter Tom Abrahams had some tough questions for Chief Acevedo at Monday's news conference and will have more tonight at 4 p.m. on ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
houston police departmentcrimetrackerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video