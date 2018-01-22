STYLE & FASHION

The internet can't deal with these thigh-high Ugg boots

People just can't come to terms with Ugg's newest boots.

During Paris Men's Fashion Week, Ugg rolled out a collection of thigh-high boots.

The look is described as slouchy and is the over-the-knee version of brand's infamous lined boot.

Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens said they decided to design an Ugg boot that "climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg,"

Of course, the internet was quick to get in on the feedback.



And get this. The boots reportedly are going for up to $1,380.

The new boots will be available in fall 2018.

