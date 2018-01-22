The internet can't deal with these thigh-high Ugg boots

Friends, I regret to inform you that thigh-high Uggs exist now. I'm sorry that you have to see this.https://t.co/Pd5yIsioSP pic.twitter.com/deEw5hALRc — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) January 17, 2018

If you need a laugh you could always Google "thigh high ugg boots for men"



The results there are pretty funny. — 💀 ZomPete 💀 (@ZomPeteGaming) January 21, 2018

An image of thigh-high ugg boots is seared into my brain I can’t stop thinking about them help — gem☁️ (@Gemstokes2000) January 18, 2018

People just can't come to terms with Ugg's newest boots.During Paris Men's Fashion Week, Ugg rolled out a collection of thigh-high boots.The look is described as slouchy and is the over-the-knee version of brand's infamous lined boot.Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens said they decided to design an Ugg boot that "climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg,"Of course, the internet was quick to get in on the feedback.And get this. The boots reportedly are going for up to $1,380.The new boots will be available in fall 2018.