Philly fans take to the streets to celebrate Eagles win

Thousands of Philadelphia Eagles fans stormed the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.The Eagles will be playing in their first Super Bowl since they lost to this year's AFC champions the New England Patriots in 2005.After the game, huge crowds gathered in neighborhoods around the city. There were no immediate reports of any problems.Earlier in the day, workers who jokingly called themselves the "Crisco Cops" greased light poles to prevent fans from climbing them.During the fourth quarter, Philadelphia police posted an image of Crisco on Twitter. While urging fans to celebrate responsibly, they wrote, "Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats."