Man accused in fatal shooting during feud in Kendleton arrested

KENDLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of killing a person who was involved in an argument with his twin brother in Kendleton has been arrested.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning that Jonathan Bradshaw was taken into custody.

Deputies said Bradshaw showed up to where the victim, Ladarian Welch, and his brother were fighting Saturday night in the 13700 block of Willie Melton Boulevard, in Kendleton.

At some point, Bradshaw allegedly pulled out a gun and killed Ladarian Welch.

Investigators said Bradshaw was considered armed and dangerous.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information about Bradshaw's arrest.

