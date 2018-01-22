8 ways to flu-proof your home

With so many cases of the flu going around this year, ABC13 wanted to help you practice a few simple steps that will help keep your family healthy and prevent the flu from spreading.Flu viruses can live for two to eight hours on hard surfaces. Disinfect doorknobs, light switches, and remote controls frequently, using sanitizing wipes.Keep a clean doormat outside every entrance of your home, and take off your shoes when you enter the house. Wash the soles of your shoes regularly with hot, soapy water.If someone with the flu has touched, sneezed, or coughed on your phone, the next person to pick up the device could become infected. Clean your phones frequently, with antiviral wipes or sprays. Make it a habit to wipe off the phone every time you answer or hang up.Everyday surfaces like countertops, desks, and tabletops are commonly contaminated with bacteria and viruses. To prevent germs from getting transferred to your hands, wipe down household surfaces often and be particularly conscientious about disinfecting any surfaces where food is prepped or served.Stove tops, cutting boards, sinks, faucets, dishcloths, and sponges are all breeding grounds for germs. Wipe down kitchen surfaces daily, and run cutting boards and sponges through a sanitizing cycle on the dishwasher to eliminate contamination.Dust rags, mops and other cleaning tools may just be spreading germs around your house instead of eliminating them. Wash all cleaning gear in hot, soapy water after use; a drop or two of bleach will do for disinfecting. Also, try switching to disposable cleaning cloths during the height of flu season.Wash bed linens, towels, and rugs frequently in hot water to keep bacteria away.The moisture that a humidifier adds to the air can help prevent the spread of cold and flu viruses.