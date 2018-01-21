HOUSTON TEXANS

J.J. Watt named 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is one of three finalists for the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

The news was announced this afternoon during halftime of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.



The award was established in 1970, but renamed in 1999 after Payton, the Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears running back.

We will learn whether J.J. walks away with the award during the NFL Honors Show, scheduled for February 3, 2018.

