Avoid long jams at the ER by using Telehealth options

The flu season is far from over, but many people who get sick do not really want to wait inside of a crowded doctor's office."Trying to go to a doctor's office, then you're spreading it. Plus, you're miserable," said Health Director Gail Williams.More and more people are taking the telehealth route through their computer or phone.Williams says a Fresno Unified Employee recently used the district's Plushcare Program to talk to a doctor about his symptoms."He was having some ear issues so he utilized the service. They told him what they felt it was. They gave him drops for his ears and antibiotics and he got that filled while he was out of state," said Williams.PG&E employees can use a telemedicine kiosk in downtown Fresno to be diagnosed by a physician.It is equipped with a dermascan camera and you can have your temperature taken.In December, use of the kiosk and telehealth apps increased 66 percent from a year ago."Right now in Fresno flu is the top trending topic," said Graham.The sick weather app can track health trends on your phone or smartwatch.CEO Graham Dodge says the app can help lower the spread of illness by sharing health information in your area."What sick weather is doing is we're measuring the earliest available signals on outbreaks and that's coming through on social media and through crowdsourcing," said Dodge.You can also talk to a doctor through the sick weather app which is currently being used by over 280,000 people.