Galveston County offers free flu shots

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --In response to the ongoing surge in confirmed cases of the flu, the Galveston County Health District is offering free flu vaccinations.
Flu vaccines will be available at the following locations:
Monday, January 29
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
Tuesday, January 30
8 a.m.-7 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Centro de Avivamiento, 2047 W Main Street, League City
5 p.m.-7p.m.: Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave N, Texas City
Wednesday, January 31
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
Thursday, February 1
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
Friday, February 2
8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City
2 p.m-5 p.m.: Associated Credit Union (ACU) of Texas, 1095 West League City Parkway, League City
