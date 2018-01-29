Galveston County offers free flu shots

In response to the ongoing surge in confirmed cases of the flu, the Galveston County Health District is offering free flu vaccinations.Flu vaccines will be available at the following locations:8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City8 a.m.-7 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Centro de Avivamiento, 2047 W Main Street, League City5 p.m.-7p.m.: Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave N, Texas City8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City2 p.m-5 p.m.: Associated Credit Union (ACU) of Texas, 1095 West League City Parkway, League City